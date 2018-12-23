Abu Dhabi launches online payment portal for fines

According to reports Abu Dhabi Municipality (ADM) is now accepting online payments for fines via its Smart Hub portal.The new online payment gateway adds to 46 other paperless services that the ADM is offering through the hub.

It also brings the Capital closer to its goal of ending 2018 with “100 per cent digital transformation”. Right now, the ADM is at 99 per cent, with only one step left to be completed, the report said.

Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, general manager of the Abu Dhabi City Municipality and chairman of the technology committee at the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, said the new online services aim at achieving the highest satisfaction of customers.

Customers can avail of the services through the Smart Hub link. A Smart Pass account is required to log into the portal.