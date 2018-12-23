Xiaomi Mi Play to be Launched Soon. Here is all You need to Know

A lot has already been revealed about the Mi play. In a day from now, Xiaomi will launch the Mi Play smartphone in China. The smartphone isn’t likely to be a full-fledged gaming handset since the company is targeting premium mobile-focused gamers with its gaming smartphone brand Black Shark. However, the Mi Play is likely to be Xiaomi’s answer to Honor Play that debuted earlier this year with a Kirin 970 SoC and features such as GPU Turbo.

Xiaomi Mi Play is powered by MediaTek’s annual flagship chipset. The 64 GB and 128 GB storage editions of the Mi Play feature 6 GB of RAM. The handset is fitted with a 5.84-inch waterdrop notch screen. It features 3,000mAh battery to keep the lights on. The leaked slide also claims that the phone will be available free internet access for the entire year.

This is going to be the first phone from Xiaomi to come with waterdrop notch. Previously we have seen Xiaomi bringing the tradition style notched phones like the Redmi 6 Pro and the Redmi Note 6 Pro, but now, with the Mi Play, Xiaomi is moving a step forward.