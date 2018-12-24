Fuel prices slashes again,Petrol price falls below Rs 70

Petrol, diesel prices were cut by 18-23 paise per litre across major cities of the country. Petrol price in the national capital Delhi fell below the Rs 70 per litre mark o Rs 69.86 after today’s price revision. Meanwhile, diesel in Delhi fell below the Rs 64 per litre mark to Rs 63.83 after Monday’s revision.

In Mumbai, petrol today is being sold 21 paise cheaper at Rs 75.48. Diesel price in the business capital of the country became cheaper by 19 paise to Rs 66.79 as compared to Rs 66.98 per litre on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, petrol on Monday is retailing at Rs 72.48 down 22 paise from yesterday’s Rs 72.70. Diesel price went down by 20 paise to Rs 67.38 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol price witnessed a cut of 20 paise and is being sold at Rs 71.96. Diesel in the city is retailing at Rs 65.59 down 18 paise.

Petrol in Noida is retailing at Rs 69.84 as against Rs 69.99 on Sunday. Diesel in the city became cheaper by 14 paise and is retailing at Rs 63.27 per litre. In Gurugram petrol is priced at Rs 70.87 and diesel is being sold at Rs 63.89.