Google’s Video chat app crosses 1 billion mark on Google Play

Dec 24, 2018, 06:42 am IST
Google`s video chat app Duo has now been downloaded more than 1 billion times on Google Play.

The company launched Duo in 2016 along with instant messaging app Allo with much fanfare.

“Duo hit 500 million downloads just six months ago, so another 500 million in that time span is pretty impressive,” tech website Android Police reported late on Saturday.

In 2018, the company has launched Duo support for iPad, Android Tablet, Chromebook, and Smart Displays.

Earlier, the company has also said that its messaging app Allo will not work after March 2019 as the company focuses on improving its Android messaging and video calling app Duo.

Allo, Google`s messaging rival to WhatsApp and Apple iMessage is an instant messaging mobile app for the Android and iOS mobile Operating Systems (OS), with a web client available on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Opera browsers.

