Latest NewsPolitics

Karnataka Minister dropped from cabinet, threatens to quit Congress

Dec 24, 2018, 11:11 am IST
Less than a minute

A day after dropped from the H D Kumaraswamy ministry, senior Congress MLA and Belagavi strongman Ramesh L Jarkiholi on Sunday threatened to quit the party.

I hope everybody will understand,” Gundurao said in Belagavi.Former chief minister Siddaramaiah expressed confidence Ramesh Jarkiholi will not leave the Congress and dismissed Reddy’s charges that some leaders blocked his entry into the cabinet.

Narasimaiah, who was president of the National Education Society which runs National College, was popularly known as HN. Asked if other Congress MLAs would follow suit, he said: “I won’t disclose the number now. “They say seniors are being kept out of the cabinet and (they still) make RV Deshpande, KJ George and DK Shivakumar ministers.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 17, 2017, 06:21 am IST

US Drone Strike : Kills 3 Al-Qaida Terrorists

Dec 13, 2017, 01:11 pm IST

Indian short film bags international award

Jan 20, 2018, 09:12 pm IST

Youth dies after car crashes into lamppost

Nov 28, 2018, 10:19 am IST

Amit Shah forms Four-member BJP delegation to visit Sabarimala

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close