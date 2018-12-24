Ministers to go to different states to invite devotees

In Uttar Pradesh, ministers will go to different states in the country for inviting the devotees from each and every village to participate in Kumbh 2019. Spokesperson of the government, Siddharth Nath Singh told media persons in Lucknow that ministers will invite chief ministers and governors of the other states and will also go to different villages to give invitations to the gram pradhans.

They will urge them for the participation of at least one person from each village in Kumbh 2019 in Prayagraj. Deputy CMs of state Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr.Dinesh Sharma will go to Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat respectively while Shrikant Sharma will go to Rajasthan and Satish Mahana will go to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to invite people of the states to take a holy dip at Sangam during Kumbh 2019.