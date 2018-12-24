Rajasthan Cabinet : 23 Ministers set to take oath today

Swearing-in ceremony of 23 newly elected legislators from Rajasthan is expected to be held today at 11:30 am at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur.

The names of the council of ministers were finalised by the state Congress leaders including CM Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Pilot after discussion with Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders.

As per the media inputs, all the designated minister have been told to reach Jaipur by tomorrow morning. According to sources, ministers include people from both Gehlot and Pilot faction. 13 cabinet ministers and 10 state ministers will be taking oath today.

Cabinet ministers

BD Kalla, Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Parsadi Lal Meena, Bhanwarlal Meghwal, Lalchand Kataria, Raghu Sharma, Pramod Jain Bhaya, Vishvendra Singh, Harish Chaudhary, Ramesh Chand Meena, Udai Lal Anjana, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Saleh Mohammad.

State ministers

Govind Singh Dotasra, Mamta Bhupesh, Arjun Singh Bamaniya, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Sukhram Bishnoi, Ashok Chandna, Tikaram Juli, Bhajanlal Jatav, Rajendra Singh Yadav and Subhash Garg.

Earlier, CM Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot took oath on December 17 and returned to Jaipur after spending three days in New Delhi for a meeting with Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders.

Going by the list it seems that Rahul Gandhi wants fresh faces as ministers in the state government and according to sources the cabinet is a mixture of the old and new guard.