Teenager kills 10-year-old boy for refusing sex

A teenager allegedly killed a 10-year-old Mumbai boy after the victim refused him sex. The incident took place on Friday at Sakinaka in suburban Andheri.

The body of the 10-year-old boy was found stuffed inside a suitcase and dumped in a nullah near Lalbahadur Shastri Nagar, where the heinous crime was carried out.

The incident came to light after the boy’s father, a scrap dealer, filed a missing person complaint with the local police. In his complaint, he asserted to have been receiving a call from an unidentified person claiming that he had kidnapped his son and demanded Rs 5 lakh in ransom for his release.

On the basis of the statement by the deceased’s father, that his son was with a friend on Friday evening, the police detained the juvenile for questioning.

As per the police, the whole case was untangled after they found that the SIM card which was used to make the extortion call was registered in name of one Fakaruddin Chowdhary, who told that his 15-year-old son was using the SIM card.

On questioning, the 15-year-old revealed that he made the ransom call to the scrap dealer on the insistence of his friend, the main accused in the case, who has been detained by the police. Subsequently, the accused admitted killing the ten-year-old for refusing to have sex with him, Kishore Sawant, senior inspector, Sakinaka police station, said.

Accordingly, police detained the accused and Chowdhary’s son and produced them before juvenile court, he said, adding that they were sent to Dongari children home.