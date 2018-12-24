Vivo launches Y93 with dual Rear Camera setup in India

Vivo has launched Y93 in India. It features an HD+ Halo FullView display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

The Vivo Y93 in India also has 32GB of onboard storage. Also, there is a dual rear camera setup that comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor. Hardware-wise, the India version of Y93 looks closer to the Vivo Y93s that was launched in China earlier this month. The Y93 also has signature Vivo features including the Jovi Smart Screen and Smart Split. The smartphone is available along with a Bajaj Finserv offer in the country.

The Vivo Y93 price in India has been set at Rs. 13,990. The smartphone is already available for purchase through Vivo’s official online store and retail stores in the country with Starry Night and Nebula Purple colour options.

Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y93 runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of FunTouch OS 4.5 and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720×1580 pixels) Halo FullView display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The India version of the Vivo Y93 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. This is unlike its China version that was launched with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC but matching the Y93s that includes the same chip. The Helio P22 SoC is coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone also has 32GB of onboard storage that is lower than the 64GB storage available on its China version.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y93 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel sensor at the front, paired with an f/1.8 aperture.

The Vivo Y93 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and FM radio. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, it packs a 4,030mAh battery and weighs 155.11×75.09×8.28mm.