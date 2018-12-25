Govt to ensure Rs 10000 monthly income to poor families

Efforts are on to ensure that every poor family has a monthly income of Rs 10,000, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday.

Naidu, who released the white paper on social empowerment and welfare, said: “Making efforts to provide Rs 10,000 income per month to poor families.” Chief Minister said that in the past four and a half years of the TDP government in the state the priority has been given for “the welfare” in the state budget.

“Separate corporations were set up for all sections of the people. Fee reimbursement to poor students was implemented, while the number of residential schools was increased. The Mid-Day meal scheme achieved 66 per cent public satisfaction,” he said in an official statement.

Chief Minister Naidu said that Anna canteens were set up to provide hygienic food to poor at a minimum cost of Rs 5, while the old age pension under NTR Bharosa scheme was increased to Rs 1,000 per month. “We have also provided Internet, TV and phone facility through AP fiber net,” he added.

“The state government is providing financial assistance to the tune of Rs 15 lakh to students under the Videsh Vidya scheme. Welfare programmes are being implemented and monitored in real time,” he said, adding that “establishing happy society is my aim.”