Iraq declares Christmas Day a public holiday

Dec 25, 2018, 07:35 pm IST
Iraq has declared Christmas an official holiday across the country. Media reports today said that Iraqi Christians, for the first time, celebrated the holiday in the regions that had been liberated from Islamic State terrorists.

The Iraqi government has officially declared December 25 a public holiday to mark “the birth of Jesus Christ”. All citizens of the majority Muslim nation will now mark the date as a national holiday, as opposed to just Christians.

In 2003, there were around 1.4 million Christians in Iraq, however, numbers have now fallen as low as 300,000. The country is now 95 percent Muslim.

