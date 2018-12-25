Muslims better off in Gujarat than other states: Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claimed the condition of Muslims living in the state was better than anywhere else in the country. Accusing the Congress of creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims, Rupani said the “vote bank politics” in the country should come to an end now. Rupani was speaking in Gandhinagar after inaugurating the renovated office of state Waqf Board.

Referring to the Sachar Committee report, Rupani, said the condition of Muslims in BJP-ruled Gujarat was better than any other part of the country. The report had examined the socio-economic and educational status of the Muslim community in India.

e said when the country is moving towards ‘good governance’, it is necessary to abolish vote bank politics. Rupani said instead of engaging in “appeasement politics”, the BJP government in Gujarat has adopted the motto of “appeasement to none, justice to all