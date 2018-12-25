Reserve Bank to introduce new Rs 20 bank note soon

The Reserve Bank of India is all set to release the new Rs 20 currency notes. The apex bank will introduce the new note with additional features, reported PTI citing RBI document. It may be noted that the bank has been introducing new look notes since demonetisation in 2016.

Despite the new look notes coming into circulation, the old Rs 20 notes will not be withdrawn. RBI has already issued new look currency notes in the denominations of Rs 10, Rs 50, Rs 100, and Rs 500. The bank also introduced two new denomination -Rs 200 and Rs 2,000 banknotes post-demonetisation.

According to the RBI data, Rs 20 notes accounted for 9.8 per cent of the total number of currency notes in circulation at the end of March 2018 and there were 4.92 billion notes in circulation as on March 31, 2016. By March 2018, this number has increased over two times to about 10 million.

Earlier this year, RBI released new Rs 100 note which has the impression of Gujarat’s Rani-ki-Vav (Queen’s stepwell). In 2014, Unesco approved this 11th-century wonder at Patan (Gujarat) as a World Heritage Site. All the new notes are different from the previous Mahatma Gandhi based notes. While Gandhi’s picture remains at the front of each note still, the reverse side of notes has been changed.