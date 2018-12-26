Latest Newscelebrities

A leaked photo of Janhvi Kapoor as combat pilot going viral on the internet

Dec 26, 2018, 12:36 pm IST
A leaked photo of Janhvi Kapoor has been circulating on the web in which the actress is dressed in a combat pilot’s uniform. Netizens are wondering if the photo is her first look from the Gunjan Saxena biopic.

Gunjan Saxena, India’s first female combat pilot was posted in Kargil during the 1999 war between India and the militants. According to old reports, at the time of war, Gunjan had risked her life in several rescue operations to save injured soldiers of the Indian army. For her service, the combat pilot was recognised and awarded the Shaurya Vir. Gunjan also became the first woman ever to win the award.

