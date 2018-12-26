A leaked photo of Janhvi Kapoor as combat pilot going viral on the internet

A leaked photo of Janhvi Kapoor has been circulating on the web in which the actress is dressed in a combat pilot’s uniform. Netizens are wondering if the photo is her first look from the Gunjan Saxena biopic.
Here's the first look of Janhvi Kapoor as India's first female combat, Gunjan Saxena? "The film was expected to hit the floor next year but it seems Janhvi wanted to start it sooner."
#JanhviKapoor is definitely getting us all excited with her first look as #GunjanSaxena, the first female IAF pilot who evacuated injured soldiers from Kargil in 1999.
Gunjan Saxena, India’s first female combat pilot was posted in Kargil during the 1999 war between India and the militants. According to old reports, at the time of war, Gunjan had risked her life in several rescue operations to save injured soldiers of the Indian army. For her service, the combat pilot was recognised and awarded the Shaurya Vir. Gunjan also became the first woman ever to win the award.
