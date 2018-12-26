Ayyappa Jyothi Attacked, Many Injured Including Women and Children

Kannur: The Ayyappa Jyothi Sangamam- lighting of lamps to protect the cause of devotees in the backdrop of the issues at Sabarimala was noted for the massive involvement of people in it. But news of the Jyothi being attacked at a place called Karivalloor, at the border of Kannur and Kasargode districts have shocked the devotees.

Stones were pelted at the people who took part in the Jyothi and many including women and children were injured. Earlier, P.S Sreedharan Pillai’s Radha Yatra was also attacked at Karivalloor. It is alleged that it was CPI(M) who launched the attack on both the occasion.