Family members vandalise hospital after woman’s death : Watch Video

A mob on Monday ransacked the reception of the Global Hospital in Hyderabad’s Lakdi ka pul area after the death of a woman at the latter’s premises. The deceased, identified as 45-year-old Samina Begum was reportedly undergoing treatment for lung disease, when she succumbed.

On being informed of her death, angry family members attempted to attack the doctors, vandalize chairs, tables and wheelchairs at the reception as well as overturning the desk. Some even reportedly pelted stones at the glass. Security guards rushed in and the police were also called in to control the mob. It was only after the police’s arrival that the body of the woman was wheeled out.

“They have not done treatment properly and they have been asking money daily. The staff is asking for cash separately to go check on my mother. They are demanding from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. Duty doctors are also demanding money separately and saying that they will ensure she is treated properly. It is complete medical negligence,” Ahmed, Samina Begum’s son, told reporters who gathered. The hospital is yet to respond to these allegations.

After the death of a patient undergoing treatment for Swine flu in Global hospital, the family members of the patient ransacked the hospital premises by indulging in vandalism on Monday night at lakidikapul.#Hyderabad @TOIHyderabad pic.twitter.com/jiR8oWdy1O — Srinath Vudali (@srinathvTOI) December 24, 2018

Meanwhile, the Saifabad police registered a case and said that it was investigating the incident.

However, this is not the first such case to be reported from Hyderabad.