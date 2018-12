Gold rose Rs 100, to Rs 32,500 per ten grams at Delhi’s bullion market on Wednesday, on increased buying.

Globally, gold traded higher by 0.31 percent USD 1,273.90 an ounce, while silver was up by 0.68 percent at USD 14.94 an ounce in New York.

Silver added 125 rupees to 38,125 rupees per kilo on fresh buying by industrial units and coin makers. Silver coins ended unchanged, at 74,000 rupees for buying 100 pieces.