Here is how these South Indian celebrities celebrated X’mas; See Pics

Dec 26, 2018, 03:58 pm IST
Actress Hansika Motwani, who is currently busy shooting for the Tamil movie “Maha” celebrated her Christmas

Third party image reference

Actress Amala Paul posted this beautiful pictures of her Christmas celebration, on her Twitter page.

Third party image reference

Chekka Sivantha Vaanam actor Arun Vijay celebrated Christmas with his adorable family.

Third party image reference

Actress Nayanthara celebrated Christmas with her boyfriend director Vignesh Shivan.

Third party image reference

Rajinikanth’s daughters Aishwarya Dhanush and Soundarya Rajinikanth celebrated Christmas together.

Third party image reference
Third party image reference

Actor Ram Charan Teja and his wife Upasana celebrated Christmas with children with special needs.

Actor Naga Chaitanya and wife Samantha Akkineni celebrated their Christmas together

Third party image reference

Actor Jayam Ravi posted the picture of his sons sitting in front Christmas tree, on social media and wished his fans Merry Christmas.

Third party image reference

“Mahanati” actress Keerthy Suresh, actress Nikki Galrani and actress Nivetha Pethuraj posed with Christmas trees.

Third party image reference

