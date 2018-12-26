Latest NewsIndia

Hospital cleaner arrested for molesting 14-year old girl inside ICU

Dec 26, 2018, 12:08 pm IST
Less than a minute
Nigerian woman

According to reports, the 39-year-old cleaner was arrested for assaulting a seizure patient in a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)-run Kalwa hospital.

According to a report by TOI, the man tied the girl’s hand to the bed and molested her. The accused, identified as Dinesh Koli, a resident of Kopri, has been arrested in connection with the case. The report further informs that the incident took place around 12.30 am on December 23.

According to report, the victim’s father informed that a female patient on the adjacent bed in the ICU ward saved the girl from getting raped. The victim hails from Kalyan and was admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital for treatment since December 16. Her father also informed that since saline was being administered, the victim’s mother had tied her hand to the bed and the accused tied her other hand too.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 28, 2017, 06:09 pm IST

AC Milan overcomes Inter Milan Challenge

ola driver rapes passenger
Apr 27, 2018, 07:24 pm IST

Young woman accused an Ola cab driver and accomplice of raping her

Jul 4, 2017, 09:13 pm IST

Indian Air Force helicopter goes missing in Arunachal Pradesh

Feb 21, 2018, 10:23 pm IST

Shocking! School student invites teacher for candlelight dinner and sex

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close