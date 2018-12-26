Hospital cleaner arrested for molesting 14-year old girl inside ICU

According to reports, the 39-year-old cleaner was arrested for assaulting a seizure patient in a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)-run Kalwa hospital.

According to a report by TOI, the man tied the girl’s hand to the bed and molested her. The accused, identified as Dinesh Koli, a resident of Kopri, has been arrested in connection with the case. The report further informs that the incident took place around 12.30 am on December 23.

According to report, the victim’s father informed that a female patient on the adjacent bed in the ICU ward saved the girl from getting raped. The victim hails from Kalyan and was admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital for treatment since December 16. Her father also informed that since saline was being administered, the victim’s mother had tied her hand to the bed and the accused tied her other hand too.