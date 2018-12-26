Latest Newscelebrities

Newlywed Deepika Padukone resumed her workout routine like a boss: Video

Dec 26, 2018, 12:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

Deepika Padukone is back at work. While Ranveer is occupied with the promotion of his upcoming film Simmba alongside Sara Ali Khan, Deepika has resumed her workout regime. In a video shared by her fitness instructor, we see Deepika sweating it out as she works on her speed agility quickness and plyometric skills.

