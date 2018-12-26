Newlywed Deepika Padukone resumed her workout routine like a boss: Video

Deepika Padukone is back at work. While Ranveer is occupied with the promotion of his upcoming film Simmba alongside Sara Ali Khan, Deepika has resumed her workout regime. In a video shared by her fitness instructor, we see Deepika sweating it out as she works on her speed agility quickness and plyometric skills.
Related Articles
May 6, 2018, 07:07 pm IST
Media personal Arnab Goswami booked after designer kills self
Nov 9, 2017, 08:33 pm IST
Chinese space station to crash down soon, these countries are at risk
Oct 26, 2017, 02:25 pm IST
Virat Kohli went past Lionel Messi in latest forbes listings
Jun 15, 2017, 08:50 am IST
Post Your Comments