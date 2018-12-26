Pregnant lady given HIV-infected blood in government hospital

A pregnant lady was given HIV-infected blood. The incident occurred in a government hospital in Sivakasi town in the Virudhu Nagar district of Tamil Nadu. The 24-year lady was given the infected blood on December 3. She was found HIV positive after infected blood was pumped into her during a blood transfusion.

The government has suspended three blood bank lab technicians for their horrific lapse. Two years ago, they had allegedly failed to record or inform a blood donor that he was both HIV Positive and Affected with Hepatitis B.

The government has as compensation offered job for the lady and her husband. Also free treatment and monetary compensation.