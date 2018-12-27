Latest NewsIndiaAutomobile

Suzuki launches 2019 edition of Hayabusa

Dec 27, 2018, 06:34 pm IST
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd launched the 2019 edition of its sportbike Hayabusa priced at Rs 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 2019 edition of Suzuki Hayabusa, powered by a 1,340 cc engine, will feature an added pair of side reflectors for Indian conditions. The new bike will have updated graphics and will be available in two new colour schemes — Metallic Oort Gray and Glass Sparkle Black.

The Hayabusa has been discontinued in Europe, with sales coming to an end by December 31, 2018. The model has been discontinued because the Hayabusa no longer meets Euro 4 emission regulations. In India though, the Hayabusa will continue to be sold, as in the US.

