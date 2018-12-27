KeralaLatest News

Water supply in Thiruvananthapuram city will be disrupted on coming Saturday

Dec 27, 2018, 10:29 pm IST
The water authority informed that in Thiruvananthapuram city the water supply will be interrupted. The authority informed that as there is some urgent repair works has to be done in the 110KV sub-station in Aruvikkara, the pumping will be stopped.

So The water distribution from Aruvikkara dam will be disrupted. So almost all regions in the Thiruvananthapuram city will not get water. From 9 am in the morning to 10 pm in the night in the coming Satur Day there will be restrictions on water distribution. The water authority requested the consumers to make the necessary arrangements to avoid water scarcity.
