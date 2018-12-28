KeralaLatest News

Check Out the Mollywood Actresses who Supports Kerala Government’s Women Wall

Dec 28, 2018, 04:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kerala Government’s women wall has run into some trouble after it started losing support from many corners. Many eminent personalities had backed off from the wall citing their disagreement towards the government’s stand on many issues, but then a few actresses have come up supporting the women wall.

Parvathy Theruvoth, Rima Kallingal, Geethu Mohandas, Ramya Nambeesan, Beena Paul etc have already expressed their support for the wall. Also, eminent personalities from other areas like Lida Jacob, P K Medini, Meera Velayudhan, C.K Janu, Dr M Leelavathy, K Ajitha, P Valsala also supports the wall. It is not clear if these women actually take part in the wall though, but their support is obvious.

The wall will be raised on January 1 from Kasargode to Thiruvananthapuram on January 1.

