Indian Oil Corporation tops in profit making

Dec 28, 2018, 07:16 pm IST
In the last financial year 113, public sector undertakings made profit and 71 has registered a loss. The detailed information was submitted before the Parliament by the Public Enterprises Survey report.

Indian Oil Corporation, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation(ONGC), National Thermal Power Corporation(NTPC) has registered highest profits. The profit share of these three companies accounts for the 32 % the total profit by 113 companies. Coal India came fourth in the list and Powergrid Corporation came fifth in the list.

BSNL come first in the list of PSU that has registered the loss. Air India came second and MTNL came third. There are a total of 184 central PSU are there in the country.

