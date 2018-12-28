‘Renaissance Challenge’: A new Campaigning method to spread the message of ‘Women wall’

The government has initiated a new campaigning method to spread the message of ‘Women Wall’. The organizers of Women Wall have started a new campaign named ‘Renaissance Challenge’. The challenge is for women. Any women can participate in the challenge. To be the part of the challenge they have to give their opinion to some questions asked. They have to answer some questions.

‘How will you react If you were lived in the age of blind beliefs and illogical customs and practices?, What will you do if all those illogical practices are returned today ?.

The women can register their opinions to these questions in a minimum 300 words. It has to be posted on Facebook. But the opinions must not hurt any religion or caste or creed. The post must be having Hashtags ‘#Our Renaissance, #????????????????’. These posts must be sent to the inbox of Women Wall.