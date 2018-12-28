Trump threatens to entirely close US-Mexico border

US President Donald Trump threatened to entirely close the southern US border with Mexico if lawmakers refuse his demands to fund a wall.

Trump tweeted, govt. will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Democrats do not give the money to finish the Wall and also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with.

The President’s warning came as a partial federal government shutdown was set to drag on into next week, with legislators in Washington failing to reach a compromise over Trump’s insistence on funding the border barrier.