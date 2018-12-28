Women wall is a protest to protect the self-respect of women says M.Mukundan. The Ezhuthachan award winner was talking to media. We build walls to ensure the safety and protection of homes and family. Likewise to protect progressive ideas and thought we have to build a wall around it. Wall is a defense strategy. Women wall is a protest to protect the self-respect of the woman, he added.
?? ?????????? ???????????? ????????
" ??????? ?????? ??????? ?????? ??????????? ???????? ???????????? ??????????????. ??? ???? ??????? ???????? ?????????????? ????? ??????? ?????? ???????????????. ?????? ??? ????????????. ??????????? ??????? ?????? ??????????????? ???? ???????????" ????????????? ????? ????????????? ?? ?????????? ????????.
Gepostet von Women's Wall am Donnerstag, 27. Dezember 2018
