Women wall is a protest to protect the self respect of women says M.Mukundan

Dec 28, 2018, 06:24 pm IST
Women wall is a protest to protect the self-respect of women says M.Mukundan. The Ezhuthachan award winner was talking to media. We build walls to ensure the safety and protection of homes and family. Likewise to protect progressive ideas and thought we have to build a wall around it. Wall is a defense strategy. Women wall is a protest to protect the self-respect of the woman, he added.

