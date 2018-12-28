Latest NewsBusiness

You Won’t Believe Which Country has the Worst Performing Stock Market

Dec 28, 2018, 11:05 pm IST
Over the past year, the Shanghai Composite Index(of China) lost a quarter of its value, making it the worst-performing stock market in the world, Bloomberg reported Friday.

The Shanghai index, since peaking Jan. 24, is down 23 percent and the Shenzen is down 22 percent in that time. The U.S. S&P 500, since its Jan. 26 peak, is down just about 4 percent. The breakout of a trade war between the U.S. and China has wiped out $2.4 trillion this year, while a deleveraging drive has squeezed margin debt to just one-third of its peak in 2015.

The year’s doldrums even caused China to lose its position as the world’s second-largest stock market to Japan, Bloomberg noted.

