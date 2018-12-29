BJP Karnataka unit calls H D Kumaraswamy ‘Accidental Chief Minister’

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Karnataka unit on Saturday took jibe at state Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, calling him an “accidental chief minister”.

“If there was a movie titled ‘Accidental CM’, who will play the role of H D Kumaraswamy?” Karnataka BJP posted on social media platform Twitter.

The BJP has been miffed with the ruling Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka ever since they lost the Assembly polls earlier this year, also calling HDK incompetent for not being able to address issues such as farm loan waivers. The JD(S) won 37 seats in the assembly polls.

The chief minister earlier this month asserted that the alliance between his Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress party was strong “as a rock”, amid claims by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party that the coalition government could collapse anytime