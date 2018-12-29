British woman raped by spa employee at five-star hotel

The Chandigarh Police on Saturday registered a case after a woman of British nationality alleged that she had been raped by a staff member of the spa of a leading hotel where she was staying.

The victim, who arrived in Chandigarh on December 19 and was staying in the hotel with a companion, alleged that she was raped by the spa staff member when she went for a foot spa service.

The victim is reported to be around 50 years old.Police officials said that the matter was being investigated.

The accused, who has been booked for rape, is absconding.The hotel is located in the Information Technology (IT) Park area of Chandigarh.