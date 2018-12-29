Latest NewsIndia

British woman raped by spa employee at five-star hotel

Dec 29, 2018, 11:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Chandigarh Police on Saturday registered a case after a woman of British nationality alleged that she had been raped by a staff member of the spa of a leading hotel where she was staying.

The victim, who arrived in Chandigarh on December 19 and was staying in the hotel with a companion, alleged that she was raped by the spa staff member when she went for a foot spa service.

The victim is reported to be around 50 years old.Police officials said that the matter was being investigated.

The accused, who has been booked for rape, is absconding.The hotel is located in the Information Technology (IT) Park area of Chandigarh.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 3, 2018, 05:52 pm IST

Businessman arrested for harassing and stalking veteran actress Zeenath Aman

teacher
Aug 28, 2018, 01:36 pm IST

Apple will remove the 3D Touch feature from next iPhones

Jan 26, 2018, 10:54 am IST

This hot model has become a famous celebrity of America

Jun 13, 2018, 12:21 pm IST

74 people arrested in a global crackdown on email fraud scams: FBI

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close