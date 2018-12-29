Government Breaks its Promise of Not Using Its Machinery for Women Wall

The government had earlier promised that it will not use any of its machinery for raising the women wall but it seems they have gone back from their promise. As per a recent order from the health department, Government doctors and ambulances will be used for the wall. Kozhikode district medical officer has issued the order confirming this. The decision was taken on the meeting held at 14 of this month.

But Health minister K K Shailaja said that the ambulances are not used to carry people to the wall, but that it is just a usual precaution to be taken in places where the crowd is building.