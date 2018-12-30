Maoist posters against women’s wall appear at Malappuram

Posters by Maoist groups against women’s wall have appeared in several places in Malappuram. ‘Women’s wall is communal wall’, says one of the posters put in Vazhikkadavu. The posters also express protest against using government’s money and resources for women’s wall. The posters also say that the government should have arranged proper protection for women devotees at Sabarimala and blocking women is an old school thought of RSS.

The posters appeared in the name of CPI Maoist Western Ghats Special Region Committee. It calls for unity against Brahmanical-Hindu fascism, governmental extremism, capitalist landlords and colonialism.

The police and Thunderbolt have intensified surveillance in the area. The officials have started counterterrorist efforts including searches inside forest areas.