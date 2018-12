Punjab, polling to elect Sarpanches and Panches for 13,276 villages was held today peacefully barring some incidents of violence. The counting of votes began after conclusion of the polling.

A state election official said, around 8,000 candidates are in fray for the post of Sarpanches and Panches. Around 4,363 Sarpanches and 46,754 Panches have already been elected unopposed.