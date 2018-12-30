Women Wall: Intelligence Report Anticipates Attack in these three Districts

Kerala Government’s Women Wall is all set to be launched on January 1 and amidst a lot of controversies, reports are now coming up that the wall is likely to be attacked in as many as three districts. The threat looms over the wall in Kasargode, Kannur and Kozhikode rural. DGP Lokanah Behera has instructed district police heads to keep extra vigil on these districts and has special provisions for observation.

The Ayyappa Jyothi conducted by Sabarimala Karmasamithi had faced attacks from many places like Aanoor, Onakunnu etc. It is also under these circumstances that the force is intensifying the security for the wall. The Intelligence report says the wall and the vehicle which carries people to the wall might be attacked.