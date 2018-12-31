Latest NewsIndia

Anti-Sikh riots case: Sajjan Kumar surrenders before Delhi court

Dec 31, 2018, 10:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar on Monday surrendered before a Delhi court to serve a life sentence in connection with a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in which he was convicted by the Delhi High Court. He surrendered before Metropolitan Magistrate Aditi Garg.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 17, 2018, 11:47 am IST

After Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth, Actor Madhavan opens about joining politics

Nov 17, 2018, 10:54 pm IST

Police Eases Restrictions on Sabarimala

Nov 16, 2018, 01:30 pm IST

Setback For Govt. Highcourt Asks Govt not to Stop Any Media From Entering Sabarimala

Syrian's death count
Apr 9, 2018, 01:46 pm IST

How many died in the Syrian missile attack? Data revealed

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close