Anti-Sikh riots case: Sajjan Kumar surrenders before Delhi court

Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar on Monday surrendered before a Delhi court to serve a life sentence in connection with a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in which he was convicted by the Delhi High Court. He surrendered before Metropolitan Magistrate Aditi Garg.
