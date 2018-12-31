Bangladesh: Awami League registers landslide victory in Parliamentary elections

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League has registered a landslide victory in Parliamentary elections. According to media reports, the ruling Awami League-led coalition won more than 260 seats in the 300-member House.

The ruling Awami League-led grand alliance bagged 266 seats and its ally Jatiya Party secured 21. The opposition National Unity Front (UNF) with BNP being its key partner got only seven seats. Independent candidates won in two seats. The election was postponed in one seat due to the death of a candidate.

Election Commission has declared the result of Gopalganj constituency from where Sheikh Hasina bagged more than 2.29 lakh votes, while her BNP opponent got only 123 votes.

Opposition NUF alliance has rejected the outcome of the general election and demanded fresh polls under a neutral caretaker government.