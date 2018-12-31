ICC announces women’s ODI and T20 teams of the year

International Cricket Council, ICC, announced women’s ODI and T20I teams of the year 2018.

New Zealand’s Suzie Bates was named as captain of the 50-over side and Harmanpreet Kaur of India appointed captain of the T20 team. Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav are the two Indians who feature in both the ODI and T20I squads. Other players to find places in both the squads are Australia’s Healy and Bates of New Zealand.

Harmanpreet Kaur has been rewarded for spearheading Indian team to the semi-final of the ICC Women’s World T20 in the Caribbean in November this year. ICC T20 Women’s team of the year includes three Indians Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav.

The two teams have been selected by the same voting academy, which comprised members of the media and broadcasters who also voted for the annual women’s individual awards to be announced later today.