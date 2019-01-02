More than 50 lakh women participated; Women’s wall will get three records

The Women’s wall formed may get three world records such as Kolkata Universal Record Forum, California American Book of Records and Barcelona Official World Record.

Universal Record Forums International jury Sunil Joseph said at a press conference that in the initial examination it was found that the wall was the longest ever women’s wall formed in the world. The initial assessment is that 50 lakh people took part in the wall.

The exact figure will be published after a week. The record may be o there for participating a maximum number of women, as well. However, 620 km wall has been videographed completely. The record certificate will be issued only after examining the videos obtained from all districts.

Sunil Jose added that videos and documents have also been sent to Limca Book of Records.