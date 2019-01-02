Pongal 2019 : Tamil Nadu Govt to give Rs 1,000 cash and gift hampers to all ration card holders

The Tamil Nadu government will provide a cash gift of Rs 1,000 and a gift hamper to all ration card holders in the state to celebrate Pongal festival, said Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday.

The state government will also restructure its transport corporations with the help of German agency KfW and has formulated a housing project for slum dwellers, said the Governor.

The government will release an industrial policy on aerospace and defence shortly to promote indigenous component in the two sectors, he said.

Delivering his customary address in the state Assembly, Purohit said: “I am happy to announce that this government will give a cash support of Rs 1,000 per family for the celebration of Pongal festival which will be applicable for the entire state, except Thiruvarur district where the Model Code of Conduct is in force following by-election to the Thiruvarur assembly constituency.”

Referring to the destruction caused by cyclone Gaja, Purohit recalled that the state had sought from the Centre Rs 2,709 crore as immediate relief and Rs 15,190 crore for permanent restoration works.