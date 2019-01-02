KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala woman entry gets international attention

Jan 2, 2019, 04:20 pm IST
The woman entry at Sabarimala temple has gained international attention. Even the international news agencies covered the news with due importance. International media giant BBC has reported the news of woman entry at Sabarimala. The BBC described the incident by giving a heading of ” Sabarimala: Indian women make history by entering temple”. The BBC has reported it as “Two Indian women have made history by entering a prominent Hindu shrine in the southern state of Kerala, following months of protests against their entry.”

After months-long protest and tension and many failed attempts, two women had entered the Sabarimala shrine. Bindu and Kanaka Durga had entered the temple.

