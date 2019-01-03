A talk with Indian Prime Minister: Norwegian Prime Minister to visit India

Norwegian PM Erna Solberg makes a visit to India next week and will have a talk with Narendra Modi. She will arrive in India on January 7 and will deliver the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue and address India-Norway Business Summit during her visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) .

She will also meet the President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj . The meeting will help to cherish the bilateral relationship between the countries.