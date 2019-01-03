Kanaka Durga’s family alleges CPI(M) conspiracy

Kanakadurga’s family has come forward with the allegation that CPM and Kottayam SP Harikumar was behind the women entry at Sabarimala on Tuesday.

Kanakadurga’s brother Bharath Bhooshan said that there is conspiracy behind the women entry. Kanakdurga had gone underground in Kannur following her previous failed attempt and many CPM leaders had contacted me, said Bharath Bhushan. CPM Areekode area secretary Bhaskaran had told me that he will help to bring Kanakadurga back home following her failed attempt. He helped us to contact Kottayam SP. Kottayam SP had directed us to reach Thrissur initially but later changed his direction and said that they cannot leave her with us. Though I had called her again, they did not give any information about her. SP has special interests in this. Bharath Bhushan also said that he is ready to reveal the phone call records if anyone deny this. He also said that though his family had always supported the left, he wants the customs and rituals at Sabarimala to be preserved.

“Kanaka Durga had last contacted four days ago and she had told us that she is returning home”, said her sister Rajalakshmi. We had contacted her through WhatsApp voice call and Bindu had attended the call initially and it was later given to Kanakadurga. When Rajalakshmi told Kanakadurga about her twin children, Kanakadurga said that many children are living in this world without their mother.