Pakistan abolishes visa on arrival for these nationals

Pakistan on Thursday abolished the ‘on-arrival’ visa facility for Afghan nationals. The Immigration Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cited increased security risks from the western border as a reason for the move.

Furthermore, the government also restricted the movement of Afghan nationals in Pakistan and stopped issuance of visas at airports and border crossing points.

FIA’s Director Immigration Ismatullah Junejo confirmed the move to Express News, saying that Afghan nationals used to be issued a 30-day visa at entry points in Pakistan. But now, they will be required to apply for a visa at Pakistani diplomatic missions in Afghanistan.

After entering Pakistan, the Afghan nationals would be required to fill out ‘Form C’ to provide details, including the time and place of their stay. These forms would then be forwarded to security agencies for verification.

Once the details are verified, the Afghan visa-holder would be issued residence and travel permits.