Bangladesh’s newly elected MPs take oath amid opposition’s boycott

Jan 4, 2019, 01:18 am IST
The newly-elected parliament members in Bangladesh took the oath of office in Dhaka on Thursday. Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, who chaired the 10th parliament, first took oath on her own as per parliamentary rules. She then administered the oath of office to the Awami League MPs-elect including Sheikh Hasina.

Opposition members of Bangladesh’s parliament boycotted a swearing-in ceremony, after rejecting results of a general election that they said was rigged to give Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina her third straight term.

Hasina’s ruling alliance won more than 90 percent of the seats contested in Sunday’s election, which was marred by accusations of ballot stuffing, voter intimidation, and violence that killed at least 17 people.

