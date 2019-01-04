Illegal immigration: India deports second Rohingya group to Myanmar

India deported second Rohingya Muslim family to Myanmar due to illegal immigration.”This family includes five members and handed over to Myanmar officials and they crossed the border”, said Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Assam’s additional director general of police.

Mahanta added that they shall send them back to Myanmar once they get their travel permits from that country. “Most of them sneaked into India in search of a livelihood”, he said.

India deported the first Rohingya family consists of seven members to Myanmar in October. Then they have been given National Verification Cards, a residency document that conveys a status short of citizenship.

India’s Border Security Force arrested 230 Rohingya last year. It is estimated that 40,000 Rohingya live in the country in camps across the nation. The U.N report questioned the Myanmar officials for their wrong treatment towards the Rohingyas. But they denied it.