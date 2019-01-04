Latest NewsIndia

Indian lawyers in Lahore

Jan 4, 2019
A 32-member delegation of Indian lawyers led by Punjab and Haryana Bar Council chairman Partap Singh is on a visit to Pakistan where they met Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim. The delegation also met Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) president Noor Samand Khan, secretary Hassan Warraich and other senior lawyers who gave them a warm welcome.

The Indian delegation arrived via the Wagah border on Wednesday to attend functions hosted by Pakistan’s Punjab Bar Council (PbBC). The delegation will stay in Lahore for five days and will attend a conference of the PbBC among other events.

