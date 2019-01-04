KeralaLatest News

Kerala to Face a Cold January. Check Out the Temperatures

Jan 4, 2019, 09:46 am IST
Pathanamthitta: The cold climate of Kerala seemed to have shifted to January from December. Kottayam set a new record in climate yesterday with the thermometer reading 16-degree Celsius at Puthuppally Rubber Board. This could well end up being the coldest January in Kottayam ever.

The coldest temperature ever recorded in Kottayam before was on February 2005 at 15 degree Celsius. On 2000 December 13, 16.2-degree Celsius was recorded.

Not just in Kottayam, but throughout the country, the temperatures dropped yesterday. In certain valleys at Amritsar, the temperature hovered around 18-degree Celcius. In hill stations like Munnar, the temperature dropped below 0 degrees.

