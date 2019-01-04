Kumbh Mela 2019: Uttar Pradesh minister asks Rahul Gandhi to wash off ‘lies’ on Rafale in Ganga

UP Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh Friday invited Congress president Rahul Gandhi to take a dip in the Ganga during the upcoming Kumbh Mela to wash away the sins he had accumulated by “lying” on the Rafale issue.

“Mother Ganga will pardon Gandhi for all his sins and I extend him an invitation to visit Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the Ganga river during the Kumbh. He has been lying on the Rafale issue for the last two years and trying to mislead the public,” the BJP leader, who was here to attend the regional meeting of Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, told reporters.

Singh’s remarks came on a day when the Lok Sabha witnessed a heated debate over the multi-million dollar Rafale jet deal. Gandhi led his party’s offensive against the government and posed a series of questions to the BJP-led dispensation.

Replying to a question on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the minister said everybody wanted the shrine to be built at the earliest and expressed hope that the Supreme Court will soon give a decision on the matter.