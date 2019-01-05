Latest NewsInternational

US Government shutdown continues over border wall with Mexico

Jan 5, 2019, 08:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

US President Donald Trump has said that he is prepared for a government shutdown for years if the funds for border wall with Mexico are not sanctioned by the Congress.

The shutdown, now in its third week, has affected around eight lakh federal workers who have been without pay since 22 December. Trump said that federal workers affected by the shutdown supported him.

The Democrats, who control the House of Representatives have refused to sanction the 5.6 billion dollars for Trump’s ambitious border wall.

Tags

Related Articles

Iraqi forces began operation to retake Tal Afar

Aug 20, 2017, 09:57 am IST

Mother, five daughters among eight killed in Oman house fire

Nov 29, 2017, 07:31 am IST

Rare Pics Of Birthday Girl Mallika Sherawat

Oct 24, 2018, 11:40 am IST

Swipe launches ‘Konnect Power’ smart phone in India

Aug 4, 2017, 08:43 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close