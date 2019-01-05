US Government shutdown continues over border wall with Mexico

US President Donald Trump has said that he is prepared for a government shutdown for years if the funds for border wall with Mexico are not sanctioned by the Congress.

The shutdown, now in its third week, has affected around eight lakh federal workers who have been without pay since 22 December. Trump said that federal workers affected by the shutdown supported him.

The Democrats, who control the House of Representatives have refused to sanction the 5.6 billion dollars for Trump’s ambitious border wall.